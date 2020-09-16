Louisa-Muscatine schools report their first positive case of COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LETTS — It was publicly announced Tuesday that a Louisa-Muscatine Jr./Sr. High School student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to L-M students and families, superintendent Mike Van Sickle explained that those who had been in close contact with the student would be given additional guidelines for how to effectively quarantine themselves.

If a student or family doesn’t receive these guidelines, then they have not been identified as having "close contact" with the student.

“We’re working with county health on the tracking, so at this time, we do not have a specific number on students that might be quarantined," Van Sickle said. "We’re still waiting on that."

Currently, face-to-face classes are still continuing at all L-M schools, though the district continues to ask that parents and guardians monitor their students and for faculty to monitor their own health.

“The Department of Education, with the Iowa Department of Public Health, has put out measures to try and determine when a school might have to go to a hybrid model or online only, and we’re not even close to any of those suggestions at this particular point in time,” Van Sickle said.