Louisa supervisors approve salaries

WAPELLO — Fiscal Year 2024 salary increases ranging from 6.25 to 20.62% for Louisa County elected officials and staff, were approved by the county board of supervisors during its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The board acted on the issue after supervisor Brad Quigley mentioned negotiations last week had resulted in a 10% hike for the county’s two union bargaining units.

Those units include secondary roads department and sheriff’s office employees. Both groups had included a 15% salary hike in their initial proposals.

After announcing the union salary settlement, the supervisors agreed to the same percentage for county auditor Sandi Sturgell, recorder Tammy Hayes and treasurer Vicki Frank.

At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Louisa County Compensation Board had approved a recommendation to the supervisors to give the three elected officials 16% increases; with a 33% salary hike for both county sheriff Brad Turner and county attorney Adam Parsons; and 10% raises for supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Shawn Maine.

Under Iowa law, any reduction in a compensation board recommendation must be spread over all the elected officials, meaning the 37.5% cut in the three courthouse officials’ salaries also had to apply to the sheriff and supervisors’ salary recommendation submitted by the compensation board.

Based on the reduction, the annual salaries for Sturgell, Hayes and Frank, who all receive the same $58,474 salary will climb to $64,321; the three supervisors’ FY 2024 salary will be $31,553, up from the current $29,697; Parsons’ part-time salary of $72,588 will increase to $87,556; and Turner will see his pay go from $82,190 to $99,138.

After agreeing to the elected officials’ salary reduction, the board of supervisors then settled on a 10% salary hike for the remaining county employees.

All the increases will go into effect on July 1 when the county department’s new budgets begin.

In other action during the supervisors meeting, the board:

• Held a public hearing on the sale of one parcel of undeveloped Hoover Nature Trail south of Highway 78. Following the public hearing, which did not draw any comments, the supervisors approved the split sale of the parcel to adjoining property owners Susan Barron and Jay and Teresa Hutcheson;

• Approved the list of FY 24 holidays for county employees;

• Approved liquor licenses for Cedarcrest Golf Course and Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club;

• Received monthly department updates from conservation board director Katie Hammond; mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf; and general assistance director Cyndi Mears. County engineer Adam Shutt also presented his weekly report;

• Agreed to push forward with appointing an advisory council that will spearhead a tax referendum to support ambulance services in the county;

• Approved $243,088 in claims.

The supervisors also met with several county, municipal and school leaders seeking to fund a school resource officer (SRO) position in the Columbus School District. The position would be administered through the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the same as SROs in the Wapello and L-M school districts.

According to the discussion, an initial proposal developed by Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt identified the school with providing 75% of the proposed position’s cost, with Louisa County covering 20% and the city of Columbus Junction providing the remaining 5%.

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston balked at setting his city’s portion as a percentage, suggesting he wanted to see a flat amount assessed.

Maine agreed to meet with Huston and other officials to work out the proposal’s funding and other details.