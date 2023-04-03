WAPELLO — An update on the initial March 27 meeting of the Emergency Medical Services System Advisory Council of Louisa County was provided to the county board of supervisors by Supervisor Shawn Maine during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

The nine-member council was formally established by the supervisors on Feb. 21 and tasked with developing a referendum question on creating a local tax to support emergency medical services in the county.

Most of the discussion on the tax has centered on helping to finance the current ambulance services in the county, which earlier had been declared essential county services.

The proposed tax would be based on an existing state law that allows an essential services property tax of up to 75 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation, an income tax surcharge of 1% or a combination of the two to be assessed.

Maine, who attended the March 27 meeting, indicated little initial support among the council for the income tax surcharge. Any referendum question would require a 60% voter approval.

He said one of the key issues to be addressed was obtaining current and accurate budget information from the Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS), Louisa County/Columbus Junction Ambulance Service (LCAS) and the Morning Sun Ambulance Service (MSAS).

He also told Supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball the services had been asked to provide a 10-year plan for future capital improvements and needs.

Another council meeting is tentatively planned for April 10, and Maine said he was hopeful the services would have provided the financial and planning information by then.

Meanwhile, the board also met with MSAS Director Tom Bryant, who requested the supervisors cover the $125,000 cost the service incurred to remount its ambulance.

Bryant pointed out the supervisors had recently committed to providing financial support to the other two services and said he felt the MCAS should receive similar assistance.

Quigley said he did not support paying the MSCA to cover a 6-year-old expense but would be willing to consider helping on a new proposal.

Columbus SRO OK'd

The final step to establishing a school resource officer (SRO) in the Columbus School District was completed by the board during its meeting on Tuesday, when a 28E agreement with the school was approved by the board.

Under the five-year agreement, the school will pay 75% of the cost, with the county contributing 25%. A minimum of $55,000 over the agreement period will be paid to the county by the city of Columbus Junction to cover a portion of the county’s costs.

During previous discussions, officials indicated that, depending on training and other potentially variable expenses, the startup costs for the position could be around $89,200, with projected $95,800 in regular program costs in the first year.

Between Year 2 and Year 5 of the agreement, the regular annual costs are expected to increase $1,500.

The county already has agreements for similar SRO positions in the Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine school districts.

Other action

The board also met with Woodland Mobile Home Park owner Cody McCleary and agreed trash and other debris had been cleaned. However, the supervisors pointed out school officials had reported a loss of 10 students related to their families leaving the park and questioned McCleary over reports of water and other problems.

He insisted the families had failed to pay rent and had been evicted.

The board also met with County Engineer Adam Shutt, who presented the secondary roads department’s most recent five-year plan.

A resolution approving a Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget amendment was also approved by the board, following a public hearing that drew no comments.