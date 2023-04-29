WAPELLO — A 59-cent per $1,000 taxable valuation levy proposal, which would be used to fund essential emergency medical services (EMS) in Louisa County, will be placed before county voters in November, Supervisor Shawn Maine reported to the rest of the board during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Maine, who serves as the chair of the Louisa County EMS Advisory Council, told supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball the levy amount had been decided at the advisory council’s April 24 meeting.

“I know we can go clear to 75 (cents), but I was very adamant that we are not going to the max — that we are going to figure out what our needs are and that is what we are going to go for,” Maine said.

Under Iowa law, voters can approve a maximum 75 cents per $1,000 property tax levy, a 1% income tax surcharge or a combination of the two to fund the EMS services.

The advisory council establishes the amount and formula and then presents that recommendation to the board of supervisors. If the supervisors agree with the recommendation, a ballot question is then presented to voters, who must pass the measure with a 60% supermajority.

County officials have indicated they plan to place the tax referendum on the Nov. 7, 2023, city-school election ballot.

Ball questioned why an income tax surcharge was not part of the funding proposal, explaining farmers were raising that issue with him.

Maine said that idea had not been raised at the latest meeting. However, in an earlier report he gave the board, Maine said the council members had rejected the surtax idea.

Quigley indicated he was concerned an income tax surcharge might significantly impact the county’s older residents with less income, pointing to renters who use his facilities as an example.

Maine said the proposed tax rate would provide the county’s three ambulance services with enough funding to cover an anticipated $203,000 revenue shortfall in fiscal year 2024. He also said the tax revenue would allow the county to set aside another $250,000 annually for new ambulances, equipment and other expenses.

The council will meet again in three weeks and expects to develop an informational flyer that can be distributed at summer parades and other events.

In the meantime, county officials will contact the county’s bonding company to develop the proper wording for the upcoming vote.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors:

• Agreed to accept the lone bid of $174,393 submitted by Evolve Contracting, Morning Sun, for repair work primarily on the sheriff’s office side of the County Complex.

• Met with Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission member Kathy Jolly Vance and approved a National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) application for the Mellinger Library in Morning Sun; and learned the review of the Fairview Church NRHP application would be held by the State National Register Nomination Review Committee on June 7.

• Reviewed and approved a renewal of a 28E agreement with the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team.

• Accepted an $11,506 bid from TnT Restoration to caulk windows and doors on the first floor.

• Met with County Engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly update.

The board also met with General Assistance Director Cyndi Mears and learned a potential impasse over indigent funerals had been averted. Mears said officials with Snyder-Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services had agreed to accept a $1,500 payment for a cremation service. Family members had also agreed to the cremation of their parent.

Mears said Eric Snyder had requested to be on next week’s agenda.