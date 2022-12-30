Love's opens Muscatine location

About two weeks ago, after over a year of planning and construction, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Store opened its Muscatine location at Highway 61 bypass and Mittman Road.

Previously Love’s had petitioned to rezone the 32.78-acre parcel to create the truck stop at the location. The business includes a country store, underground fuel tanks, fueling canopies for passenger vehicles and semis, and separate parking areas. The business employs about 40 full-time positions and includes a Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza. There is room for about 50 semis at the stop, and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A representative from Love’s did not return a call asking for information.

As part of the arrangement to locate in Muscatine, no financial assistance was requested from the city. All infrastructure work at the site was paid for by Love’s. Improvements to Mittman Road and Highway 61 have been made to support the type of traffic the truck stop is expected to generate. Before the project Mittman Road was embargoed to truck travel.

Blackhawk Capital Investments LLC, the landowner, will retain the ownership of the balance of the land. There are no immediate plans for development of the area.

Love’s was founded in 1964 and has more than 560 locations in 41 states.