LSI receives $11,300 from Muscatine Charities to support early childhood education

MUSCATINE — Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently awarded $9,800 from Muscatine Charities to support Healthy Families America programming in the Muscatine area, in addition to $1,500 for LSI's Parents as Teachers program. Both programs are provided through LSI's Early Childhood Services for families in Muscatine County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The programs are used to build happy, healthy futures for parents and young children through in-home parent education and empowerment. Families are connected with an LSI Parent Educator, who provides parenting guidance and support for raising their child in a safe, loving home. The programs serve families from pregnancy until their child is five years old and are provided at no cost to families.

"We are so grateful for this generous support from Muscatine Charities," said Nancy Krause, LSI's Director of Early Childhood Services. "Funding like this is critical to supporting Iowa children and families in our community."

LSI is one of Iowa's largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org or Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0