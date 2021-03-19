Lt. Bock announced record-breaking total of $300k for 2020's Red Kettle Drive

MUSCATINE – Lt. Greg Bock says the 2020 Red Kettle Drive in Muscatine County was a record-breaker.
An early count found the Red Kettle Drive collected $202,108, well over the goal of $190,000. But not all the money had been counted.
This week, Bock announced the final totals during Mayor Diana Broderson’s Our City livestream on Facebook. Bock said virtual and in-person kettle donations plus mail-in donations, Muscatine County was able to raise $310,499.51 for 2021, only 49 cents away from an even $310,500.
“That is just unheard of,” Bock said during the livestream.
Not only did this amount completely blow away both the 2020 goal and the amount raised previously in 2019, but it is also a new record for Muscatine County in general. According to Bock, Muscatine County has never raised this much in donations during a Red Kettle Drive.
Breaking it down, Bock added that despite concerns they wouldn’t see many in-person donations due to a spike in COVID-19 cases during December 2020, in-person red kettles were still able to bring in $79,000, which would be a little under a fourth of the total amount raised.
Muscatine County’s law enforcement also played a huge part during the campaign through their 2020 Battle of the Badges. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office came out on top this year, raising $18,775.62, while the Muscatine Police Department raised $17,466.09.
Several officers as well as several residents also volunteered to stay in the famous Giant Red Kettle during the campaign when Bock was unable to due to him needing to stay home with his family.
“On behalf of the Salvation Army, and on the behalf of all of those who turn to us for hope and for help during their times of struggle and need, thank you very much Muscatine County for giving generously and abundantly to the Salvation Army and to those in need this last Christmas season,” Bock said.
Mayor Broderson was happy to share the moment with Bock on the livestream. “I’ve said it a hundred times… When there’s a need, our city steps forward and fills that need every single time,” she said, “I can give you example after example, and this is just another one of those times.”
All money raised through the Red Kettle Drive goes directly towards funding year-round Salvation Army services and programs that directly help those in Muscatine County, assuring that all donations remain local.
“As I said last Christmas, no gift is too small to be able to give to someone in need,” Bock concluded, repeating his gratitude towards all residents who did their part during the campaign, “We’re truly blessed to be in Muscatine.”