Lt. Bock announces record-breaking total of $300k for 2020's Red Kettle Drive

Several officers and residents volunteered to stay in the Giant Red Kettle during the campaign when Bock was unable to because of family needs.

“On behalf of the Salvation Army, and on the behalf of all of those who turn to us for hope and for help during their times of struggle and need, thank you very much Muscatine County for giving generously and abundantly to the Salvation Army and to those in need this last Christmas season,” Bock said.

Mayor Broderson was happy to share the moment with Bock on the livestream. “I’ve said it a hundred times… When there’s a need, our city steps forward and fills that need every single time,” she said, “I can give you example after example, and this is just another one of those times.”

All money raised through the Red Kettle drive goes directly towards funding year-round Salvation Army services and programs that directly help those in Muscatine County.

“As I said last Christmas, no gift is too small to be able to give to someone in need,” Bock concluded, repeating his gratitude towards all residents who did their part during the campaign, “We’re truly blessed to be in Muscatine.”

