Lucas Street will be closed to all traffic from Green to West 4th streets, including the Green Street intersection, starting Wednesday to prepare for repaving. The West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project underground work was completed last fall, but the weather prevented repaving before the winter shutdown. Local traffic only is allowed past the Main Street and West 4th Street intersections. Northbound through traffic on Lucas will be detoured from West 4th Street onto Cherry Street, to West 5th Street, to Locust Street, and to West 8th Street. Southbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured onto West 8th Street, to Locust Street, to West 5th Street, and to Cherry Street. The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.
Lucas Street closed
