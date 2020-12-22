LULAC handed out toys and food to families through Columbus Junction drive-thru

Additionally, in partnership with Vegan Outreach and their Vegan Food Aid Program, they were also able to give out 60 food baskets alongside all of the presents. Families who stopped by were also able to get a picture with Santa.

The Vegan Food Aid Program began in June 2020 as a response to the pandemic, with the program’s main purpose being to bring families who were struggling more diverse options as well as alternate food choices.

“It provides aid, but it also brings educational value to the community,” Salazar said. In only six months, the Vegan Food Air Program has supported over 400 families throughout Iowa, especially those in Latino communities, with regular groceries.

According to Salazar, Columbus Junction was one of the communities in Iowa that was hit the hardest during the pandemic due to its meat packing facility, with many other communities with packing facilities receiving the same struggles.

“What we wanted to do was advocate for community members, but also provide aid to families who have experienced food insecurity throughout the pandemic, and obviously during the holidays too when families are struggling,” he said.

In a press release, LULAC Columbus Junction president Crystal Ambriz also shared a statement regarding the holiday drive-thru.

“This event is not just important for us, but it’s important for our community who have struggled through the pandemic and need relief during the holidays,” Ambriz said, “It’s a blessing having community support to be able to do these types of events and make a difference for the families.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.