LULAC handed out toys and food to families through Columbus Junction drive-thru

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – Many communities in Iowa have been affected by the pandemic, and even now continue to struggle through the holidays.
One group however was able to help make these holidays a bit brighter for several families, and was even able to bring Santa Claus by for a visit.
Last week, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 317 of Columbus Junction held a gift drive-thru at the Economart. The LULAC Muscatine chapter also helped with this event.
“We’ve done events like this in the past,” Nick Salazar, President of the Muscatine Chapter and State Director for LULAC said, “but this one was a little bit different obviously because of the pandemic.”
While this was their first time doing a drive-thru event for toys, Salazar added that they have done similar events in communities throughout this year and using them to hand out food, so the group still had experience with it. As such, he felt that the event went very well.
“We can really see the difference that we’re making with some of the families during this time,” Salazar said. During the event, 164 Columbus Junction Children were able to receive gift bags filled with toys. The gift bags were supported through funding and support from the Columbus Junction United Fund, the Robert and Blenda Ontiveros Family Foundation and the Muscatine Walmart.
Additionally, in partnership with Vegan Outreach and their Vegan Food Aid Program, they were also able to give out 60 food baskets alongside all of the presents. Families who stopped by were also able to get a picture with Santa.
The Vegan Food Aid Program began in June 2020 as a response to the pandemic, with the program’s main purpose being to bring families who were struggling more diverse options as well as alternate food choices.
“It provides aid, but it also brings educational value to the community,” Salazar said. In only six months, the Vegan Food Air Program has supported over 400 families throughout Iowa, especially those in Latino communities, with regular groceries.
According to Salazar, Columbus Junction was one of the communities in Iowa that was hit the hardest during the pandemic due to its meat packing facility, with many other communities with packing facilities receiving the same struggles.
“What we wanted to do was advocate for community members, but also provide aid to families who have experienced food insecurity throughout the pandemic, and obviously during the holidays too when families are struggling,” he said.
In a press release, LULAC Columbus Junction president Crystal Ambriz also shared a statement regarding the holiday drive-thru.
“This event is not just important for us, but it’s important for our community who have struggled through the pandemic and need relief during the holidays,” Ambriz said, “It’s a blessing having community support to be able to do these types of events and make a difference for the families.”