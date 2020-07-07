LULAC Muscatine chapters to hold vigil for Vanessa Guillen this weekend

“We, as people, need to act so we can make a change. Because if we don’t, then nothing will change,” Salazar said, “The fact of the matter is that people will talk about it and ask about it… and that’s a way of spreading that message. Every step is a step forward. Just being there united for this issue — and for Vanessa and others like her who we might not hear about — is important.”

Nationally, LULAC is calling for an full congressional investigation into the disappearance and murder of Guillen. The organization also urges Latino parents to not to let their daughters enlist.

The Muscatine Community College LULAC chapter started a few years ago with a handful of students, according to Salazar. The main goals of LULAC is to understand the history and origins of Latin Americans, spreading and respecting people’s culture and, for the adult chapter, helping people understand what legal help they can get.

“For me, it took me a second to realize that back when we had segregation, we were also considered people of color, and that’s not typically something you think of,” Salazar said, “and LULAC isn’t just Mexicans or Salvadorians or Guatemalans, it’s everyone and we very much try to honor that. People, especially in this county, while we might not be perfect, I think there’s always that opportunity to do good and help other people, and as long as we keep expressing that and trying to connect with people to spread that love, then the better off we’re all going to be.”

