LULAC of Muscatine plans to host a "march to the polls" rally at city hall

MUSCATINE — With the election a little over a month away, two local groups hope to encourage people to go to the polls.
At 3 p.m., Monday Oct 5, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Muscatine and the League of Women Voters of Muscatine County (LWV) will gather for a rally called "March to the Polls."
Starting at Muscatine City Hall, the rally will head to the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office to commemorate the start of early voting in Iowa, and celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, an occasion LWV have been celebrating all year.
Nick Salazar, president of LULAC Muscatine, said this is the first event they've held in partnership with the LWV.
“I think LULAC and the League of Women Voters are two of the major community groups who work toward empowering voters and educating them about the elections, and we thought it would be a good opportunity to do (this rally),” Salazar said.
LULAC also considered it a good idea to work with LWV due to the group’s history of community work. “In addition, we’re celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, so we thought it would be important to include them in this event.”
This rally will highlight the importance of voting and the importance of early voting, be an opportunity to share key voting information like dates, times and polling locations.
“We’re really trying to elevate the start of early voting, since the election’s coming up,” Salazar said. “We want to make sure that folks can go to the polls or vote absentee, that way we know that their vote is counted.”
This is especially important in a pandemic, he said, when people have to be cautious in crowded areas such as polling places, and may find it safer to vote by mail or vote at the auditor’s office.
“Normally, folks would just rather absentee or early vote, that way they don’t have to wait in line and they know that they can get their ballot submitted,” Salazar said.
This is a non-partisan event, they said. Masks and social distancing at the rally are also strongly encouraged.
“We just want to share the importance of voting no matter what candidate or party you’re supporting.”
“We’re going to encourage folks to come out to this rally if they’d like to, and in addition to that, if they don’t want to come out, we will also be live streaming this on social media,” Salazar said, “So if someone doesn’t feel comfortable coming out, that’s fine. Overall, we’re just inviting the community to come out, that way we can inspire others to be informed about early voting, as well as be inspired to go out and vote.”
