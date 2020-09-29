LULAC of Muscatine plans to host a "march to the polls" rally at city hall

“We’re really trying to elevate the start of early voting, since the election’s coming up,” Salazar said. “We want to make sure that folks can go to the polls or vote absentee, that way we know that their vote is counted.”

This is especially important in a pandemic, he said, when people have to be cautious in crowded areas such as polling places, and may find it safer to vote by mail or vote at the auditor’s office.

“Normally, folks would just rather absentee or early vote, that way they don’t have to wait in line and they know that they can get their ballot submitted,” Salazar said.

This is a non-partisan event, they said. Masks and social distancing at the rally are also strongly encouraged.

“We just want to share the importance of voting no matter what candidate or party you’re supporting.”

“We’re going to encourage folks to come out to this rally if they’d like to, and in addition to that, if they don’t want to come out, we will also be live streaming this on social media,” Salazar said, “So if someone doesn’t feel comfortable coming out, that’s fine. Overall, we’re just inviting the community to come out, that way we can inspire others to be informed about early voting, as well as be inspired to go out and vote.”

