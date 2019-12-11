MUSCATINE — For the second year, Lutheran Living Senior Campus is bringing Christmas cheer and decorative fun to residents and the community.
Lutheran Living will be hosting their second annual Festival of Trees event from 2-6 p.m. on Friday. The senior living home will have 15 decorated trees on display. Each tree was decorated by one team, with some teams consisting of both residents and staff. The event will also host a hot chocolate bar and cookie decorating.
Kayla Benefiel, Lutheran Living’s Community Liaison, credited the creation of the event to their executive director, Randi Roggentien. “She really took hold of the idea,” Benefiel said. The Davenport Festival of Trees was the inspiration for the Lutheran Living celebration.
All of the different staff, departments and halls of Lutheran Living participate in the event. “They come up with their own ideas, they decorate their tree and then we have the event for the community to vote on their favorite tree.” The winning tree’s team gets a small plaque as well as a small gift.
Residents help choose each tree's theme. There are two trees celebrating veterans and one features photos of residents in their uniforms. The Assisted Living tree has handmade and painted ornaments from residents.
Lutheran Living residents who don’t help decorate are still involved. “Any event that brings the community here, they enjoy,” Benefiel continued, “They like to see the interactions between everyone and get to socialize with the community, as well.”
The Festival of Trees brings cheer to the residents, and Benefiel expects many of Lutheran’s seniors to enjoy it. “Usually it’s the talk of the place for a couple days,” she said, “It’s also a good way for the families of residents to come in too, and do an event with their loved ones and enjoy the holiday season.”
Lutheran Living Senior Campus invites the public to join them Friday.
