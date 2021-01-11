Lutheran Living's new visiting lodge is a huge success for residents and visitors

MUSCATINE — Lutheran Living Senior Campus opened its Visiting Lodge at the first of the year, and it's already a hit.

“People are loving it,” said Kayla Benesiel, community liaison for Lutheran Living, “Our schedules for the lodge are jam-packed.”

It's a small room where visitors can visit with residents, in a social distanced, but face-to-face interaction, indoors.

“Building this was just really important for our residents. Since the pandemic started, we wanted to provide a safe space for our residents and their families and friends to visit during winter months,” Benesiel said.

Benesiel said the lodge took a few weeks to build, and was inspired by spaces they found at other facilities online, and the Heart-to-Heart Hut at Sunnybrook.

Upon entering the Lutheran Living facilities, scheduled visitors fill-out a health screening form in the main entryway. They undergo a temperature check before entering the lodge through the front porch door and beginning their half-hour visit. The lodge will also be frequently cleaned and sanitized between visits.

While she’s not sure how long the lodge will stay up, or if it will remain after the pandemic has ended, but Benesiel is not opposed to the lodge remaining.