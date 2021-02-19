Madison students receive carnations for Valentine's as part of kindness campaign

“They were like, how do you know my mom or dad or grandma and grandpa? And so that part was kind of cute, because they don’t even realize how it all works behind the scenes,” Crain said.

Hy-Vee also helped with the fundraiser, providing the carnations and agreeing to match a portion of the price.

The fundraiser ended up bringing in around $800, and thanks to Hy-Vee, the PTO had money left over from the fundraiser that can now be put towards future projects for the students.

“It was nice because we haven’t been able to do a lot of fundraising this year because of the pandemic making it hard to plan things,” Crain said.

Valentine’s Day hasn’t been the only exciting day at Madison.

Throughout the month of February, Madison has been holding various themed dress-up days as part of its Kindness Challenge. This idea came from school counselor Sheila Kinyon-Johnson.

This challenge is further represented by the kindness-themed hallway décor found throughout the school, which includes a wall with the word “kind” on it in huge letters, with pictures of students put together to make up the letter I in it.