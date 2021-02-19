Madison students receive carnations for Valentine's as part of kindness campaign

MUSCATINE – Valentine’s Day is already an exciting time for most elementary school students, but the staff and Parent Teacher Organization at Madison Elementary School made the occasion all the more special.
Two days before Valentine's Day, all 447 students at Madison received a surprise carnation as well as a Valentine's gram from a family member, the grams containing cute pictures that went along with silly puns like “I donut know what I’d do without you” and “Peas be my valentine.”
According to PTO President Lisa Crain, this idea came from secretary Kristen Egger. With everyone on board, other members like Vice President Elise Hepker and Treasurer Kara Phelps helped put the fundraiser together.
The group created a Google form for parents and grandparents to use to buy their student a carnation for $1, and once all the flowers had been purchased, they took the time to tie each message to each flower before distributing them on the big day.
“It was time consuming and it took a while, but the kids were really excited,” Crain said. “They absolutely loved it.”
Crain added that some students had been a bit shocked, not knowing how their family members were able to send them a flower but were still happy to know their parent or grandparent was thinking about them.
“They were like, how do you know my mom or dad or grandma and grandpa? And so that part was kind of cute, because they don’t even realize how it all works behind the scenes,” Crain said.
Hy-Vee also helped with the fundraiser, providing the carnations and agreeing to match a portion of the price.
The fundraiser ended up bringing in around $800, and thanks to Hy-Vee, the PTO had money left over from the fundraiser that can now be put towards future projects for the students.
“It was nice because we haven’t been able to do a lot of fundraising this year because of the pandemic making it hard to plan things,” Crain said.
Valentine’s Day hasn’t been the only exciting day at Madison.
Throughout the month of February, Madison has been holding various themed dress-up days as part of its Kindness Challenge. This idea came from school counselor Sheila Kinyon-Johnson.
This challenge is further represented by the kindness-themed hallway décor found throughout the school, which includes a wall with the word “kind” on it in huge letters, with pictures of students put together to make up the letter I in it.
“I wanted to devote the whole month of February to practicing being kind to others and to ourselves,” Kinyon-Johnson said. “We all think of Valentine’s Day as being the only day we celebrate in February, but I thought what if we celebrate every day in the month as a way of showing and reminding students how we’re kind to others and how others are kind to us?”
Kinyon-Johnson had also hoped these days would not only serve as reminders and examples of kindness, but as a way for students to focus their thoughts and judgments they may have towards others, becoming more aware of whenever they aren’t as kind as they could be instead choose to stop and choose kindness and respect.
“By having a different dress-up theme every single day, they’re reminding themselves every day that they’re dressing up for a purpose, and the more that they do it, the more it’s just going to come naturally to them,” Kinyon-Johnson said. “Every theme is a spark of interest, as well as an opportunity to express themselves.”
Some of these themed days have included a day where students dress up as elderly people to show that a person is never “too old” for kindness, a crazy hair day and a “color with kindness” tie-dye day. Kinyon-Johnson also acknowledged Random Act of Kindness day, a day that is observed in Canada that she decided to bring to Madison Elementary.
On that day, students taped up kindness messages for their teachers and gave random notes of kindness to other students. Kinyon-Johnson felt this day showed students that they didn’t need to expect someone to thank them for showing kindness, they just needed to expect that their kindness made a difference.
“You don’t need anybody to tell you that because you already know in your heart," Kinyon-Johnson said.
She has also made sure to ask students and teachers what themed days they would be interested in, wanting them to be involved as well.
“It’s all about how the kids are able to connect," she said, "and some of the teachers really connect with them, and that creates a positive and exciting energy that students can then pick up on.”
Kinyon-Johnson hopes she could do themed days next month based around the idea of luck and appreciation in relation to St. Patrick’s Day. But as for the Kindness Challenge, she believed that it was a huge success.
“I really believe that," she said, "especially in the younger grades, if you keep reinforcing that concept of kindness and teaching it and having the students practice it, they’re going to have that foundation and respect for others as they get older, as well as that appreciation for diversity and awareness."