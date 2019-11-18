MUSCATINE — This Friday, Muscatine is getting a new Christmas show that's a bit more old-fashioned.
The Christmas Magic Lantern show is an authentic Victorian experience that uses projected images, live drama and music and basic animation to replicate stories that inspired the holiday movies of today. Stories like ‘A Christmas Carol’, ‘The Little Match Girl’, ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and more will be included, along with plenty of comedy and songs. The audience can participate by creating sound effects for the stories and joining in on chants and carols performed by a live pianist.
The Muscatine Art Center sponsored the program as part of its Jacob Riis exhibit.
“The Jacob Riis exhibition is a National Endowment for the Humanities ‘On the Road’ exhibition and it’s toured by a company called the Mid-America Arts Alliance,” said Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “They provided a list of nationwide speakers and programming that connects to the exhibition. We talked about this company, and I thought it sounded interesting. It was something usual and unique.”
In the 1890s, Jacob Riis was a photographer who used his photos to raise awareness of social issues and advocate for social change. He used the lantern technology available at the time to give slide lectures, the ancestor to the modern-day digital PowerPoint presentation.
“It’s going to be a ‘one time only’ thing, and I think it’s special that we get to bring it to Muscatine,” Alexander said. “For the people who are curious about the way things used to be done and want to experience it, it’ll be really entertaining. I think it’ll be a show that multiple generations throughout the community can enjoy.”
The Christmas Magic Lantern Show will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Central Middle School auditorium, 901 Cedar Street. For more information, visit muscatineartcenter.org. The performance is free, paid for by grants from Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and the Howe Foundation.
