Maine declines details on possible grocery store

WAPELLO — Wapello may be the closest it has been in nearly four years to getting a grocery store, but Mayor Shawn Maine declined to provide many details following Thursday’s regular meeting of the City Council.

According to Maine, a purchase offer for land where a new store could be located was apparently being drafted for presentation to a property owner in the community.

Maine said if the owner accepted the offer, a representative of the prospective company had indicated design work would likely begin in September and could be completed in October.

Looking ahead, Maine said the store could be open by “this time next year, if everything goes as it should go.”

Maine announced at the council’s July 21 meeting that he had been contacted a few days earlier about the possibility of a store opening in the city that would sell groceries and had already started working with a representative of the company to identify possible locations.

He also warned the council about past efforts to lure a grocery store to the community and said he did not want to provide too many details because he wanted to keep expectations down.

The latest report he provided sounded positive.

“We’ve had a few bumps in the road, but we are working through them and things are looking up,” he said.

Wapello has been without a grocery store since November 2018, when the Jack and Jill Store closed its doors. Since then, city officials have attempted to recruit a replacement but without success.

However, the effort has led to the construction and opening earlier this year of a new Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store at the former Jack and Jill location on U.S. Highway 61.

Maine suggested earlier the prospective new grocery would be substantially full service; although he later clarified that, explaining, “basically, way more than what we have, let’s put it that way.”

Pool surveillance system approved

The council approved the purchase of a three-camera surveillance system for the Wapello Swimming Pool.

The Verkada system will cost approximately $5,500 installed, with installation provided by B.L. Hanson Companies, Wapello. Brandon Hanson, company owner, said the cameras would be covered under a 10-year license, with no additional cost to the city, except for some internet line installation and fees.

The council began discussing a camera surveillance system earlier this year after vandalism was reported at the facility.

At Thursday’s council meeting, swimming pool director Sarah Chaney acknowledged the cost for the system but pointed out the vandalism and lost revenue while the pool was closed for repair also needed to be considered in the decision to acquire the system.

Buildings update

The council also discussed the status of repair work on several downtown buildings previously cited by the city as dangerous.

Council member Brett Shafer said he had talked with building owner Dean Jensen and a contractor who is working with Jensen on continuing repairs to buildings Jensen owns on Van Buren Street.

Shafer said Jensen had talked with another contractor about starting work, but Maine said it sounded like the same story Jensen had previously told.

“I don’t believe him, (and) we’re going to move forward with paperwork,” he said.

Maine later explained that meant reissuing new citations to complete more work. He said Jensen had likely complied with earlier court order and new citations would be needed to force compliance with the additional needed work.