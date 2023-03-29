Muscatine Power and Water will perform fiber maintenance from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 30. Customers will experience a service interruption in their internet, TV, or phone services for a few minutes up to approximately two hours. People experiencing sustained lack of service after 6 a.m., call the HelpDesk at 263-2631, option 2.
Maintenance planned
