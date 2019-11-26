COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Kristen Payne, instructional coach, reported to the newly organized Columbus Junction school board that the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) results had arrived Nov. 5 from testing that had been done in March.
The ISASP had replaced the former Iowa Assessment, which had replaced the Iowa Test of Basic Skills (ITBS), which she pointed out was the likely assessment tool most older Iowans would recall.
Payne said the new test was more aligned with the Iowa Core Standards, the set of expectations, or standards developed in the state that educators help all students to reach.
Payne said 432 students in grades 3-11 had been tested online in English language arts (ELA) and math, while 135 students in grades 5, 8 and 10 were tested in science.
The students’ test results were then grouped according to proficient, not yet proficient or advanced. Payne said since this was the first year under the ISASP test, the results could not be compared to past testing, but next year’s test results could show the students' growth.
Payne also reported since the ISASP was a state assessment, there would be no comparisons made with national proficiency scores.
She said results of the tests had been mailed out to parents and the staff had already had time to review student levels and should be ready to respond if parents or students had questions.
According to the district results, 46 percent of the students in grades 3-11 were not yet proficient in ELA, while 52 percent did reach that level and 2 percent were in the Advanced category.
In math, the same group of students showed 46 percent not yet proficient, with 49 percent proficient and 5 percent advanced.
Payne pointed out the results showed that a majority of Columbus students tested proficient or above.
However, the smaller group of 135 students from grades 5, 8 and 10 that were tested for science showed some significant differences with the results for ELA and Math.
Payne reported 66 percent were not yet proficient, 33 percent were proficient category and 1 percent tested as advanced.
“Science is going to be our area to work a little bit,” she suggested to the board after reporting those numbers.
Superintendent Gary Benda agreed, but said the new test results did show the district had improved.
“I’ve been here five years and during those five years our district didn’t score well on the Iowa Assessments and a lot of that is through processes we put in place,” he said, adding those processes were still in place and would help with continued student growth.
In other action, the board:
- Welcomed new members Tom Howell and Jayme Storm;
- Re-elected Bob Schwab as president and elected Maria Gomez as vice-president;
- Approved updated handbooks;
- Approved applications to the School Budget Review Committee totaling $268,693 for modified allowable growth
