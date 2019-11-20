MUSCATINE — Mike Truitt, a special education teacher in the Muscatine School District, recently earned an Outstanding Employee nomination at a Muscatine School Board meeting.
For National Education Week, the Journal talked with him about his 23 years of teaching.
Truitt began his career in 1999 at West Liberty, where he taught for six years. After that, he taught at Wapello for 12 years before moving to Muscatine. This will be his fifth year teaching special education at Muscatine High School.
He said the best part about being a teacher is making a difference in students' lives.
“For me and my job, most of it is providing them with the skills necessary to go out and get a job and be a productive citizen in the community,” he said. “With working with special ed. students, it’s not always about the college part,” Truitt said. “It’s more about making sure they have the skills to live on their own, have a job, and be able to do all those things themselves. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Truitt has also been coaching football for 25 years; He is the head sophomore football coach as well as the high school track coach.
After 23 years, it's hard for Truitt to identify a single favorite moment from his teaching career. But he does have a one that stands out: “Probably the best memory I have is the first time one of my students walked across the stage at graduation. Anytime I can get a student to graduate, that’s huge.”
Truitt said his students almost feel like kids of his own. It helps that the special education takes place in contained classes, which means he spends four times as much time with his students, getting to know them and eating lunch with them as well as teaching them life skills.
“Being in a big school may seem kind of scary,” Truitt said, comparing the class sizes with a smaller school like Wapello. “But the teachers here are really great people, and the administration here is really great. I love working here in Muscatine.”
One of the faculty members that Truitt works closely with is Special Education Principal Andy Werling, who also helps with the students whenever they need it. “He gets to be involved in all my good times and bad times.”
For his nomination, Werling wrote the following about Truitt: “Mike Truitt has been an invaluable member of the teaching staff at Muscatine High School. He has spent years building positive relationships centered around trust and respect with staff, students, and families in our community. He is dedicated to the success of each and every student. Mr. Truitt truly cares about the entire well-being of all students. He routinely goes above and beyond, and makes our school a special place to be.”
Truitt admitted that he was a little embarrassed about being recognized for the award. “I just like to fly under the radar, do what I’m supposed to do, and if people notice that’s fine, but I don’t really need the public appreciation.”
Still, Truitt appreciated the gesture and is certain he will continue to do good work in Muscatine — all the while helping his students make that big walk across the graduation stage.
