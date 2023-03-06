WAPELLO – A Wapello man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a high-speed chase with Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies led to him crashing his vehicle into a creek as he was allegedly attempting to elude deputies by going through a field.

Thomas McDowell, 49, of Wapello, is charged with aggravated eluding, interference with official acts, driving while suspended, reckless driving, speeding (118 mph), and failure to maintain control. He has been transferred to the Des Moines County jail where he had been wanted on a felony warrant for domestic abuse. An initial appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Louisa County Courthouse.

According to the arrest report, at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a deputy was traveling on South Fourth Street in Wapello and attempted to stop a Jeep SUV that did not make a complete stop at a stop sign. As soon as the deputy activated the siren, the Jeep reportedly accelerated away. The Jeep reportedly went into an oncoming lane to go around a vehicle in the street. The deputy reported travelling at 118 mph and not gaining on the Jeep. The Jeep proceeded through the country into Morning Sun where the deputy recorded the vehicle travelling 80 mph in a 25 mph zone and went through three stop signs without slowing down.

After going through an intersection at 250th and 195th streets, the Jeep went into the ditch and continued south into a corn field. The Jeep traveled into a ditch that was about six feet deep and was disabled.

The deputy reached the Jeep and saw a subject later identified as McDowell walking away from the vehicle. The deputy exited his squad car and drew his service pistol, ordering McDowell to stop. The report said McDowell ignored him and continued walking away. At one point the deputy said McDowell put his hands into his waist band making a furtive movement.

McDowell allegedly reached a farm house and went between two barns out of the deputy’s sight. The deputy contacted the homeowner who advised McDowell went into a creek bed.

The deputy caught up with McDowell and attempted to take him into custody. Another deputy arrived and held McDowell at taser point. McDowell was handcuffed and taken into custody.

McDowell was taken by ambulance to the Great River Medical Center. He was later released to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office.

During the pursuit, multiple community members assisted in tracking the suspect while setting up visual perimeters and assisted using a farm tractor to pull the Jeep out from the creek bed. Agencies assisting in the pursuit included the Louisa County Reserve Unit, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Morning Sun Ambulance and Jim’s Towing.