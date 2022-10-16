Man arrested after standoff with police

WAPELLO – A press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s office reports a subject who was making phone threats and then attempted to break into a residence with the subjects he was threatening was arrested Saturday after a standoff.

On October 15th at about 3:55pm the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a male subject was leaving the caller voicemails threatening to kill and harm the caller and another resident. The threats included that the male subject, now identified as Jacob Strause, 37, homeless, was going to come to the residence to commit these acts. While investigating the male’s location, minutes later, Strause showed up to the caller’s residence in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello.

Strause reportedly attempted to kick in the door of the residence and then left on foot. He was then seen entering a nearby garage. Deputies surrounded the garage and reports from the caller stated Strause was making further threats of violence against law enforcement and may be armed. Columbus Junction Police Department arrived to assist, as well as Wapello Ambulance, and Fire and Rescue, who were on standby near the scene.

Attempts were made to get Strause to exit the garage without incident. Residents in the area were asked to leave their homes until the situation was resolved.

At approximately 5:54 p.m. Strause was called out of the garage by loud speaker and peacefully surrendered without further incident.

At this time Strause was arrested and taken into custody and firearms were seized. Strause has been charged with 1st Degree Harassment and is currently being held at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on a $2,000 bond. Further charges are pending at this time.

There were no injuries to any party during this event. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbus Junction Police Department, Wapello Fire and Rescue, the Wapello Ambulance Service and bystanders near the event.