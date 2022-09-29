 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in apartment fire

ATALISSA — One man was pronounced dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Atalissa.

According to a news release, at about 4:25 p.m. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa. On arrival, the Atalissa Fire Department discovered an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the address.

The deceased man was discovered inside. He has been identified as Martin Beeks, 65, of Atalissa. The incident remains under investigation.

Agencies responding to the incident were the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Atalissa Fire Department, West Liberty Fire Department, Muscatine EMA and the Iowa State Fire Marshall.

