WAPELLO — A Wapello man is reported in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after he was discovered Tuesday morning to have been in an accident.

According to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Miller, 18, was the driver of a grey 2004 GMC Yukon that officials have determined rolled multiple times in a field west of Wapello sometime after 6 p.m. Monday night. Miller was transported by AirCare. The incident remains under investigation.

At about 7:47 a.m. Tuesday the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle rollover west of Wapello at the end of Locust Street. On arrival deputies determined Miller had been involved in the single vehicle rollover accident and was located outside the vehicle. The accident had occurred in a corn field about 250 yards from the Locust Street ending near Spencer Industries.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Wapello Ambulance, Wapello Fire and Rescue and AirCare all assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding seeing the driver or vehicle during the evening on March 13 or overnight is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 319-523-4371.