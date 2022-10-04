Man killed Saturday in rollover semi accident

MORNING SUN – The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident in Morning Sun Saturday morning after a semi rolled over.

According to a press release from the department, at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Louisa County Dispatch was notified of a semi-truck and loaded trailer accident near 5581 County Road X37 near Morning Sun,. The caller said the semi had rolled over and the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had been ejected from the cab. Minutes later and off-duty EMS provider attempted to assist the injured driver.

Deputies arriving at the scene identified the driver as James Ball, 61, of rural Morning Sun. Ball was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center where he later died of the injuries sustained during the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Morning Sun Fire and Rescue, Wapello Fire and rescue, Wapello Ambulance, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and multiple bystanders.