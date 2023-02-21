Further attempts by the defense to have a summary judgment declared in a lawsuit filed against the city of Muscatine and several former council members by the former city administrator have been denied in Muscatine County court.

According to court documents, in the case of Gregg Mandsager vs. the city of Muscatine, Diana Broderson, Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Santos Saucedo and Nadine Brockert, the jury trial is scheduled for March 27 with Henry Latham serving as the judge. Court records show on Feb. 6, the defense motion to enlarge the findings and conclusions of state law was denied. Judge Latham stated the trial does not need to be enlarged. If the motion had been approved, it would have established the need for a two-step test for liability under the Iowa Civil Rights Act. The defense had argued the test would fully remove Broderson from the case.

The defense has also requested any testimony related to Mandsager’s good character before 2018 be excluded, arguing that the evidence is irrelevant and may be confusing to the jury. No ruling has been made yet.

Mandsager filed suit after his contract with the city was ended by the City Council on Dec. 5, 2019, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct. The suit alleges that Broderson had conspired with the other council members to remove Mandsager. Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009 and had been given a pay increase after his annual review just before his termination.

During the Dec. 5 meeting, Brackett had cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to perform his job, saying there had been several times the council had directed him to do something and he had continued doing the opposite. Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote was taken to terminate his contract. In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued because of COVID-19 concerns. It is now considered moot because the council has already hired Carol Webb as city administrator.

The suit requests relief from suffered damages including past wage loss, future wage loss, emotional distress and other damages.

In a previous lawsuit, filed in November 2017, Broderson and Mandsager had sued each other and the city for defamation. The city had settled, paying Broderson $75,000 and Mandsager $50,000. Mandsager had filed suit shortly after Broderson had been reinstated as mayor after being removed by the City Council. Mandsager alleged that Broderson was spreading lies about him. The suit stated it was common for Broderson to allegedly refer to Mandsager’s gender and say he was part of a “good ol’ boys club.”

On Dec. 8, 2022, a partial summary judgment was granted, dismissing Broderson as a direct defendant in two counts of the suit. The court also dismissed claims of retaliation based on gender. The court denied the summary judgment to claims of disability discrimination. It also said Mandsager would be permitted to plead a theory of vicarious liability through civil conspiracy and to proceed with claims of intentional interference with prospective business advantage as an at-will employee