Marez Rios sentenced to 33 months for identity theft and fraud

DAVENPORT – A Mexican citizen living illegally in West Liberty was sentenced to close to three years in federal prison Monday for identity theft and fraud.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Silvano Marez Rios, 50, who resided in West Liberty, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 18, to 33 months in federal prison for fraud in connection with immigration documented,. Aggravated identity theft, misuse of a Social Security Number and illegal re-entry. Marez Rios was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the prison term.

According to court documents, Marez Rios was found in West Liberty after having been removed or deported by immigration authorities. In Iowa, he used the identity of a United States citizen to obtain employment. He also utilized the same identity when incurring medical expenses and for numerous driving offenses. After working under one false identity, Marez Rios used the identity and Social Security card of another United States citizen to obtain employment. On March 30, 2022, Marez Rios pleaded guilty to the charges.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Iowa Department of Transportation, West Liberty Police Department, and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.