MUSCATINE — A new CASA volunteer has been sworn in to help the children of Muscatine.
On Dec. 23, Margaret Gray of Muscatine was sworn in by Judge Gary P. Strausser at the Muscatine County Courthouse as an official Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer.
“I was retired, and I was looking for a way to give back to the community,” said Gray, “Both my stepmother and a friend of mine had been involved in CASA, so I decided I would give them a call and see if they needed anyone.”
Gray had worked in child care for 15 years, is a parent, and was the secretary of her Catholic parish for 10 years.
To qualify Gray passed a background check and completed over 30 hours of training.
“It gives you a very good overview of what you’re going to do, how to handle situations, how to begin the process after being assigned a case," she said of the training.
She thanked her coordinator, Nancy Marion, for being so helpful during the process.
Gray said she is excited and nervous for her first assignment.
“As a CASA volunteer you’re representing the children, so I really want to do it right. I love kids, so taking on this job just made sense. I want to see if I can make a difference," she said.
Muscatine needs more CASA volunteers to help assure all children who need one have one.
“It really is a service to the children, and because you just have one case that you work on, you can really get involved with these kids and help them out as a CASA volunteer,” Gray said.
For more information, contact Nancy Manion at 563-323-3616, ext. 2, or email nancy.manion@dia.iowa.gov.
