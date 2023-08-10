The Muscatine Area Farmers Market will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday. The market, which runs from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at East Third and Cedar streets in Muscatine, will feature music by Frankie Joe and Kinfolk. As usual, the market will also include fresh produce and baked goods as well as handmade crafts. People are also reminded to vote for the market in the Favorite Farmers Market contest before Sept. 18 at https://markets.farmland.org.
top story editor's pick topical
Market celebrates 30 years in Muscatine
Related to this story
Farmers Markets are a wonderful place. The freshest fruits and veggies, homemade cheeses, delicious apple cider and the chance to actually see…
Summer desserts should look and taste exactly like the season: bursting with color and full of fresh, sunny flavor.
Soil and its potential for storing carbon is gaining attention from farmers, researchers and even Congress. The growing interest comes as the …
This week, Muscatine Heart and Soul released the results of its survey, which had been focused on discovering what people in Muscatine loved m…