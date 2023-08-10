The Muscatine Area Farmers Market will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday. The market, which runs from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at East Third and Cedar streets in Muscatine, will feature music by Frankie Joe and Kinfolk. As usual, the market will also include fresh produce and baked goods as well as handmade crafts. People are also reminded to vote for the market in the Favorite Farmers Market contest before Sept. 18 at https://markets.farmland.org.