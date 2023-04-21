IOWA CITY — As the search for Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine, continues, his family reports that Iowa City Police have received a tip that someone possibly saw a person matching Martinez’s description being dragged into a vehicle Saturday morning.

Adriana Salamanca, Martinez’s sister, confirmed the police are pursuing the tip. She said the vehicle might have been an Uber. She also confirmed the next mass search that will be conducted by the family in the Iowa City area will be Friday. The time has yet to be set.

Martinez was reported missing Saturday, April 15. He was last seen walking west in the 100 block of West Harrison Street at about 12:56 a.m. Saturday, April 15. Police have reported getting many tips from the community and from Martinez’s family. After several days of searching, the family is seeking help with resources and hope to hire a private investigator.

Members of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network have reportedly joined the search of Iowa City.

Since Martinez was reported missing, his family has been searching Iowa City for some clue of his whereabouts. Recently, a GoFundMe page was set up to help the family find Martinez.

"To this day, my family has been actively searching to bring our loved one home. We have very little information on his disappearance," Brianda Salamanca, the fundraiser organizer, said.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/l9kx/gdjab-martinez-family-relief