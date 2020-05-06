May is the month for morel mushroom hunting

MUSCATINE COUNTY - Morel Mushroom Season has begun in Muscatine, and while the city is seeing slightly chillier temperatures this week, the morels are still expected to make an appearance.
“They like warm, wet weather,” said Dave Bakke, a naturalist and park ranger at Muscatine County Conservation Board.
Warm weather plus warmer soil temperatures causes rapid growth, however morels can grow in colder weather, albeit slower. The seasons lasts a few weeks.
“They tend to like more open areas in the wood,” Bakke said. “In spring, they can be found in thicker woods before growing leaves start to block sunlight.”
Morels can also be found in pastures and meadows, and some of the best hunting spots in Muscatine County include Pike Run, Cedar Bottoms, Red Cedar and Cedar Bluffs Wildlife Areas, Saulsbury Bridge, Wildcat Den, Fuller Park and Discovery Park.
Bakke said morels may seem distinct, but they are not as easy to spot as hunters may think. “They really blend in,” he said. Coming in many different colors such as light tan, yellow and even dark grey, morels are known for their distinct honeycomb or pitted look to their caps or tops.
They will also have hollow caps and stems, which help differentiate them from false morel look-a-likes. “Be sure you are picking morels,” Bakke warned, adding that false morels should not be eaten and that hunters should use online photos to help them properly identify the mushrooms that they pick. “It’s pretty easy to tell if you have a morel.”
Morels are desirable, sometimes selling for up to $30 a pound.
“They tend to have a meaty or nutty-earthy flavor that’s different than most mushrooms,” said Bakke, “They have a firmer texture and aren’t slimy like other mushrooms.”
Though some like to eat them fresh, others may like them fried in butter or in a risotto or soup. They should be gently rinsed with cold water to remove any dirt before using.
Muscatine County may still be quarantining, and Bakke recommends precautions such maintaining social distancing, being mindful of others and wearing a piece of bright orange clothing to be seen by animal hunters.
“With the weather being wet, it’ll still be a good time for people to go out and look for them,” he said, “It’s a nice activity, and it’s kind of fun to be out hunting for something.”
