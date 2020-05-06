May is the month for morel mushroom hunting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE COUNTY - Morel Mushroom Season has begun in Muscatine, and while the city is seeing slightly chillier temperatures this week, the morels are still expected to make an appearance.

“They like warm, wet weather,” said Dave Bakke, a naturalist and park ranger at Muscatine County Conservation Board.

Warm weather plus warmer soil temperatures causes rapid growth, however morels can grow in colder weather, albeit slower. The seasons lasts a few weeks.

“They tend to like more open areas in the wood,” Bakke said. “In spring, they can be found in thicker woods before growing leaves start to block sunlight.”

Morels can also be found in pastures and meadows, and some of the best hunting spots in Muscatine County include Pike Run, Cedar Bottoms, Red Cedar and Cedar Bluffs Wildlife Areas, Saulsbury Bridge, Wildcat Den, Fuller Park and Discovery Park.

Bakke said morels may seem distinct, but they are not as easy to spot as hunters may think. “They really blend in,” he said. Coming in many different colors such as light tan, yellow and even dark grey, morels are known for their distinct honeycomb or pitted look to their caps or tops.