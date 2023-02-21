WAPELLO — After being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in a Louisa County court for the death of Megan Reid, Derrick Maynard, 37, of Fairfield, is appealing the conviction, court records say.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Maynard filed a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of the State of Iowa. No hearing date has been set, but the transcripts of the trial have been subpoenaed. A jury note from the original conviction said that eight of the jurors wanted to convict Maynard of second-degree murder and the other three did not believe it was intentional.

Maynard was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, A Class C felony, on Aug. 24, 2022, and on Sept. 30, 2022, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000, and restitution of $150,000 to be paid to the estate of the heirs of the victims.

Maynard was convicted of intentionally colliding a U-Haul with a car, and killing Reid and injuring passenger Steve Scotton. The court narrative says Scotton reported Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash, and Maynard allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle. The investigation also determined Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.

At about 7:55 p.m. May 18, 2020, Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F-650 U-Haul. Reid, 29, of Fairfield, Maynard’s girlfriend, was following in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Scotton as a passenger. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol shows the truck was traveling southbound on Third Street in Columbus Junction and made a U-turn, striking the car.

At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was traveling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately before impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded. Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries.