Maynard convicted of voluntary manslaughter

WAPELLO – Although a Fairfield man was found guilty in the death of his girlfriend, he avoided a second-degree murder conviction and the mandatory 50 years it would bring.

After a jury trial in Louisa County Court, Derrick Maynard, 37, of Fairfield was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, in the death of Megan Reid. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30. A jury note said that eight of the jurors wanted to convict Maynard of Second-degree murder and the other three did not believe it was intentional.

According to court documents, the prosecution claimed Maynard intentionally collided a U-Haul with a car and killed Reid and injured passenger Steve Scotton. The court narrative says Scotton reported Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and Maynard allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle just prior to the crash. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately before the crash and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.

At about 7:55 p.m. May 18, 2020, Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F-650 U-Haul at Elm and Third streets in Columbus Junction. Reid, 29, of Fairfield, his girlfriend, was following in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Scotton as a passenger. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol shows the truck was traveling southbound on Third Street and made a U-turn, striking the car. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded. Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries.

In an email to the Muscatine Journal, Scotton claims when Maynard topped the hill, the car was sideways doing a three-point point turn. He alleges Maynard “stomped on the gas and hit us broadside.” According to the email, the car was pushed 25 yards and there were no skid marks on the scene.

At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was traveling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately before impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.