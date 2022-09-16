Mayor announces DG Market could be built in Wapello

WAPELLO — A purchase agreement remains unsigned, but Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine reported Thursday that negotiations were close enough that he was willing to announce that a DG Market grocery store could be built in the community within eight months.

In his report to the City Council during its regular meeting, Maine said the purchase agreement negotiations involved the Wapello Sale Barn site just off Highway 61 in the north end of the city.

“It’s getting close,” Maine said about the final steps that could lead to a grocery store in the community for the first time since November 2018, when the Jack and Jill Store closed its doors.

Maine said the proposed store would be a combination of a grocery store and the more traditional Dollar General store. A traditional store is already located in Wapello, just across the highway from the proposed site of the new market. He indicated the traditional store would apparently be closed once the new combination market opened.

Maine told the council members he would keep them updated as more information became available.

Hammer resigns

Council member Tony Hammer announced he was resigning from the council, effective at the conclusion of the council meeting.

Hammer, one of two Ward 2 council representatives, said he had moved into Ward 3 and could no longer legally serve on the council.

The council will now need to decide whether to fill the vacancy by appointment or special election.

Trick-or-Treat plans

The council also agreed to table a decision on setting Trick-or-Treat Night after acknowledging past decisions had been criticized. The issue this year centered on whether to set the date for Saturday, Oct. 29, or the traditional Halloween night of Oct. 31.

Early on in the discussion, the council agreed Sunday, Oct. 30, was not an option.

Hammer said people who had talked to him favored the traditional date, but council member Jason Marshall said the local residents who talked to him supported the Saturday date.

The decision to table action will allow more public input, officials agreed.

Odessa Subdivision utilities

The council also informally agreed not to assist with the installation of gas and electrical utilities along South 5th Street in the Odessa Subdivision.

Mike Hodges, president of the Wapello Development Corporation (WDC), which established the subdivision in 2008, met with the council at its Sept. 1 meeting. At that meeting, Hodges explained the services had not been completely installed along the street and asked the City Council for assistance.

City officials explained Thursday the subdivision agreement spelled out the WDC was responsible for the utilities and agreed the city should not assist.

Other action

The council approved a Rural Housing Readiness Action Plan for the city and agreed to purchase a new mower from Morning Sun Implement for $13,180.

A more expensive $254,802 purchase of a new ambulance from Klocke’s Lifeline Emergency Vehicles, Des Moines, was also approved by the council.

However, Maine said he was hopeful that cost might be covered by the county board of supervisors through the county’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

Maine said the purchase would be raised with the supervisors at a Sept. 20 meeting.

The city is also facing a potentially high repair cost to replaster portions of the swimming pool but will delay action until officials can meet with an engineer.

Local building owner Dean Jensen met to update the council on repairs being made to 308/310 and 312 Van Buren; and 327 N. 2nd.