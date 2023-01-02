Mayor Brad Bark gives New Year message

Dear Friends,

It is the most wonderful time of the year when we share special moments with our family, friends and loved ones, and look forward to brand-new opportunities with optimism and enthusiasm for this coming year.

As I reflect on my first year as your mayor, I have seen great strides of collaboration between public and private entities. I’ve also seen individuals and groups go from ordinary to extraordinary for the betterment of the community. The Norbert F. Becky bridge is symbolic in our community. Not only does it represent two states connecting to each other, but it also represents connections that are being built each day and shining their light to represent something bigger than themselves.

I also express my appreciation to all the City of Muscatine employees for your dedication, commitment, and service to our community. The outstanding work that all the departments perform is why we have a vibrant and forward focused community. Some of the accomplishments include reconstruction of major streets, additions to our Parks and Recreation amenities, being financially responsible, increased construction of housing, improved relationships with all entities that live within our city limits and plans for growing Muscatine.

In the spirit of the season, I commend all those neighbors and employees who have made a special effort to give back to our community. Thank you to the men and women for keeping our community safe this past year and finding time to give back to help others.

We are extremely fortunate to have a wonderful large business and small business representation to help with our economy and growth of our city. There have been awards received by some of the corporations recently and in the past years to show why Muscatine is a great place to work.

Let us not forget 2022, as it has set the foundation for this next year. As the new year approaches, it is truly an exciting time to be in Muscatine. We have been increasing our housing stock and have plans to continue, we are committed to adding amenities for families to take pride in, tourism is on an amazing pace to continue to add events, and we have had increased inquiries on people and businesses wanting to move to Muscatine.

As we look forward to new and exciting opportunities that are before us, we are committed to leaving no part of Muscatine behind and will work cooperatively with all facets of our community to make Muscatine, Iowa the place to live, work, play, visit and raise a family. We will continue to listen, show value, be proactive and work together as a team.

Muscatine, Iowa is officially the longest place my wife, Candice, and I have ever lived, and we are extremely blessed to be part of the community. On behalf of the City of Muscatine, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your loved ones to have a Merry Christmas, a joyous holiday season and with many blessings in the New Year.

Shine your light and Be Your Best!

Dr. Brad Bark

Mayor of The City of Muscatine