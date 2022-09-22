Mayor Katherine McCullough resigns

WEST LIBERTY — For the third time this year the West Liberty City Council will look for someone to fill a vacancy, but this time it will be the center seat that will be filled.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, Mayor Katherine McCullough announced she was resigning from her position, making her the third council member in as many months to resign. The resignation was effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Immediately before announcing her resignation, McCullough redid committee assignments, changing the mayor pro tem position from Dana Dominquez to Cara McFerrin, commenting that McFerrin has the most experience on the council.

“I am at a point in my life where I need to take care of my two children and where I need to focus on their mental health and my mental health,” McCullough said. “I appreciate all of the support I have gotten from council, city staff and members of our community, but at this point it is not something I will be able to continue with, and I am sorry about that. I hope I was able to lay some of the groundwork for some of the important work that is going on. I would also say right now in this world, in the climate of politics and everything that this is not time to learn on the job, and I am a strong enough leader to know when new leaders need to be found, and it is my hope it is people who know more than I do or folks who are quicker studies than me.”

McCullough said she was confident McFerrin would do a good job. McFerrin asks the right questions, she said, and she has seen her reach across the aisle to work for the best interests of the city.

McCullough added, “I don’t have the right fight in me to do what needs to be done.”

McCullough was sworn in as mayor in November 2021. In July, council member Diane Beranek announced her resignation, citing a lack of confidence in the council. In August, council member Jose Zacarias announced he was leaving the council, as he was moving to be closer to family. Zacarias’ position was filled Tuesday by Joshua Shiltz-Costa.

On April 7, the West Liberty Fire Department announced its intent to discontinue serving the city because of perceived moves by the city that the department believes endangers people. Since then the city, rural fire district and the fire department have been in talks to form a new 28E agency that will be fair to all three agencies. An update was given during the meeting, and the fire task force expects a solution early next year.

City Manager David Haugland said McFerrin would act as mayor until the position was filled. During the Oct. 4 meeting, the council will discuss whether to appoint someone or to hold a special election, which would take place in March 2023.