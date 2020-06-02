Mayor praises local peaceful protests

MUSCATINE — Looking back on Monday night’s peaceful protest at Mulberry and 5th, Mayor Diana Broderson couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.
“There were no issues, and we were very thankful that everyone stayed safe,” she said.
Throughout the past week, many communities both in Iowa and around the country have had protests over racism and police brutality, most notably George Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck.
“Most everyone in Muscatine agrees that the situation that these protesters are based on, which is calling for awareness of racism that still exists in our country and striving for more diversity,” Broderson said. “I think most everyone in our community agrees with that foundation… Law enforcement was very respectful to them and vice versa, and that’s what a true demonstration should look like. Muscatine really rose to the challenge and set the example of how things should be when advocating for change.”
In a public statement, Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington shared similar sentiments. “I commend the protesters for expressing their rights in a positive way,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the cooperation of the protesters and officers alike in how they conducted themselves.
Broderson also pledged her support and gave protesters encouragement. “One of the things that I have advocated for since I first ran for mayor several years ago was making sure that everybody has a voice and can share their opinions, and being able to peacefully protest is one of those freedoms.”
However, while protests in Muscatine were peaceful, some in other communities have turned violent. Some Muscatine businesses even closed early Monday afternoon as a precaution.
“We have all seen on the news other communities that didn’t respond in a peaceful way to send their message, and so I certainly understand any of the businesses who wanted to be proactive and think ahead in case that could happen here as well,” Broderson said.
Public officials are prepared, too, the mayor said. She emphasized that Muscatine law enforcement was highly trained as well as highly skilled.
Broderson is chairwoman of Muscatine County’s emergency management commission.
“We prepare for an possible emergency that you could think of happening in our community before it happens,” she said. “Our emergency manager, Brian Wright, helps with those processes, but we defer to the law enforcement when it’s something like civil unrest and public safety.”
She also mentioned the commission’s set of protocols for each emergency depending on its threat level, including riots. These protocols were also created in partnership with various departments, and the leaders that are assigned to lead during these emergencies are also highly trained and “able to meet whatever crisis the city may have.”
The mayor also dismissed concerns about out-of-towners infiltrating local protests to trigger riots.
“We don’t want (riots) here. Our protesters here are our own citizens sharing their thoughts and advocating for change, and that is so welcomed in our community,” Broderson said. “That’s a freedom many have fought and died to give us, and we don’t want to minimize that in any way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!