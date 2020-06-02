Mayor praises local peaceful protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Looking back on Monday night’s peaceful protest at Mulberry and 5th, Mayor Diana Broderson couldn’t have been happier with the outcome.

“There were no issues, and we were very thankful that everyone stayed safe,” she said.

Throughout the past week, many communities both in Iowa and around the country have had protests over racism and police brutality, most notably George Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck.

“Most everyone in Muscatine agrees that the situation that these protesters are based on, which is calling for awareness of racism that still exists in our country and striving for more diversity,” Broderson said. “I think most everyone in our community agrees with that foundation… Law enforcement was very respectful to them and vice versa, and that’s what a true demonstration should look like. Muscatine really rose to the challenge and set the example of how things should be when advocating for change.”

In a public statement, Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington shared similar sentiments. “I commend the protesters for expressing their rights in a positive way,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the cooperation of the protesters and officers alike in how they conducted themselves.