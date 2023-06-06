The accomplishments of the past year as well as the vision going into the future were on display as Mayor Brad Bark released a video Sunday with his annual state of the city address.

In addition to Bark, the pre-recorded video contained Muscatine Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher, UnityPoint Health Director Rachel Pohl and Muscatine Power and Water General Manager Gage Huston.

“We understand that every part of the body must be working together to survive,” Bark said. “So must every facet of our community. Every community in the United States has that special something about them that makes them unique.”

Bark described Muscatine as a community that is generous, has a great riverfront, having 21 parks and rec sites and 15 miles of trails. He also said that Muscatine was home to several corporations that were leaders in the industry.

In the speech, Bark promised the city would continue its efforts for downtown revitalization, address nuisance properties and pursue demolition, continue small-business forgivable loans, increase public art opportunities and update the 2017 housing study. He also said wayfinding would be added to help people find their way through Muscatine. He also spoke of the addition of the athletic dome at Soccer West. The city’s website is also being updated for easier navigation.

Bark commented that Muscatine was No. 2 in economic strength compared with six benchmark cities in Iowa; is No. 5 economically for micropolitan cities (a city with between 10,000 and 50,000 people) in Iowa; and is in the top 35% in the United States for economic strength.

In speaking about the future, Bark said Carver Corner is getting a complete update. Kent Corporation is remodeling the McKee Button Factory into office space. There will also be a project in which MERGE will construct housing complexes.

Bark also talked about the need to celebrate accomplishments as they present themselves as well as rallying around those who need assistance. He stressed the mission of Muscatine was to provide effective municipal services and excellent customer service that improved the quality of life in the community.

“As one of the many ambassadors for Muscatine, I see a bright future with many great projects that are about to break ground and initiatives that are about to take place,” Bark said. “We know what needs to be done for the community and the surrounding area to succeed. We need to continue the momentum and enthusiasm because it is noticed by many in the region.”

The full address can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jg8BUQXK2EA&t=989s.