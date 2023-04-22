Mayor Brad Bark had recently bought his downtown building in 2019 when he suddenly had to deal with the rising Mississippi River sending floodwaters toward the building.

Bark credits proactive thinking for ensuring the building was not damaged in the flood. Knowing there was a potential flood on its way, he got some extra pumps for the basement and installed a "muscle wall," which is a temporary barrier filled with water to protect against rising floodwaters. He recalls in 2019, when the waters climbed higher than 24 feet, most of the businesses in the downtown area remained open.

“It was 99 days,” Bark said of the 2019 flood. “I don’t think we are going to go that long this time. It's supposed to crest on May 4, and it’s supposed to go down.”

He hopes downtown business owners are taking steps to make sure a major flood predicted next week does not damage their livelihood. He said that in Montpelier there were already reports of people moving out of their houses in anticipation of flooding.

The National Weather Service has reported the Mississippi River is expected to rise through the remainder of April, cresting around May 4 at 23-plus feet. The stage for a major flood in Muscatine is 20 feet. Flood gates are closed around 21 feet. Bark credits the members of the city streets department for taking the initiative to be ready for the event. He also commented that Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Chris Jasper was also ready. Bark invited businesses in need of help to reach out to him so he can put them in contact with people who can help.

“The big thing I want to let businesses know is we are on top of it, and we are working together — city and county,” Bark said. “We are here for each of those businesses.”

Since the flooding has been announced, Bark has been approached by several people who wish to volunteer to help businesses along the riverfront if flooding becomes too severe. He said the city had sand and sandbags if people need them. If help is needed, there is an email list and the city will let people know.

“This is where you will see the pride of Muscatine come out as people volunteer to help protect the businesses,” Bark said.

Earlier this week, the county emergency communications platform was activated to keep the state updated about flooding in Muscatine County.

Bark also warned motorists not to drive through water they find in the street. He said there were many cases where cars got stuck. He also said the railroad tracks along the riverfront had been raised, so water would not go over the top of them. Water, however, will go under.

He said people in the downtown area should get equipment to block off sewer drains, if needed. People with buildings should also make certain their sump pumps are ready.

For questions about flooding, the community is asked to contact Public Works Director Brian Stineman at 563-263-8933. For questions regarding safety or for an emergency where assistance is needed, contact Fire Chief Jerry Ewers at 563-263-9233. People wishing to be put on a list to volunteer if help is needed should contact Stineman or Jasper at 563-264-7142.