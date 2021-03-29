MCC Ag instructor named 2021 Outstanding Advisor by National PAS Association

“I was going through the Agriculture Business Management program at the time, and it was through the encouragement of my advisor that I decided to go ahead and be a part of PAS,” Parker continued, “At that point in time, I never really knew what it was, and I like to joke that it’s one of the ‘best kept secrets’ of post-secondary agriculture.”

Looking back on her time as a student, Parker said she participated both years while at MCC, competing in the Employee Interview competition and the Career Planning and Career Progress event at the state level before moving on to compete nationally. During the latter, she was able to assess and create goals for herself while also having a chance to interview and talk with people in the Ag industry.

“For example, I was really interested in Retail Ag, and for that activity that year, I interviewed various sales people from the area that sold for retail Ag businesses,” she said, “The really cool thing about that is that it provided a great opportunity for me to learn what kind of opportunities are out there and what a typical work day looks like in these various sales roles and businesses.”