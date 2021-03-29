MCC Ag instructor named 2021 Outstanding Advisor by National PAS Association

MUSCATINE — Earlier this month, the National Professional Agricultural Student (PAS) Association named Muscatine Community College’s Jayln Parker as one of their 2021 National Outstanding Advisors. Chuck Holloway, an advisor from Wyoming, was also recognized.
When asked how she felt about this win, Parker said that she felt pretty great about it.
“It was definitely unexpected, but I will say that it does feel pretty cool to be recognized, and I just can’t help but think of so many other advisors that put their heart and soul into student success and making the PAS organization what it is,” she said, adding that she wished all of them could get this award.
Parker currently serves as an Agribusiness Management and Farm Business Management instructor at MCC. Along with being a member of the national advisory board for PAS, she also served as the chair of the board last year, and has helped coordinate contests at the national level. Before these accomplishments, however, Parker was an Agriculture student at MCC.
“With PAS, I was a member of it while I was going to school,” she explained. At MCC, all agriculture students are automatically enrolled into PAS, allowing them opportunities to both network, develop their professional and technical skills, and compete with other students through their programs.
“I was going through the Agriculture Business Management program at the time, and it was through the encouragement of my advisor that I decided to go ahead and be a part of PAS,” Parker continued, “At that point in time, I never really knew what it was, and I like to joke that it’s one of the ‘best kept secrets’ of post-secondary agriculture.”
Looking back on her time as a student, Parker said she participated both years while at MCC, competing in the Employee Interview competition and the Career Planning and Career Progress event at the state level before moving on to compete nationally. During the latter, she was able to assess and create goals for herself while also having a chance to interview and talk with people in the Ag industry.
“For example, I was really interested in Retail Ag, and for that activity that year, I interviewed various sales people from the area that sold for retail Ag businesses,” she said, “The really cool thing about that is that it provided a great opportunity for me to learn what kind of opportunities are out there and what a typical work day looks like in these various sales roles and businesses.”
As such, Parker was able to both see and experience the benefits of the PAS program first hand, acknowledging that it helped with figuring out what she wanted to do and how to get there, as well as getting her out of her comfort zone – something she now wishes to do for her students as both an instructor and an advisor.
“I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today in terms of confidence and speaking ability without putting myself out there and getting myself out of my comfort zone,” Parker said, “Now that I’ve come back to MCC as an instructor, of course I want to provide that kind of opportunity for my students as well, because outside of your comfort zone is where you do the most growth and the most learning.”
When asked what her favorite part of being an advisor was, Parker said it was having the chance to provide opportunities to students that help them realize what they’re truly capable of, as well as helping students achieve the goals that they set for themselves.
“That’s really the best part of being an advisor, I think,” she said, “Just seeing students go off and achieve their goals and do what it is that makes them happy.”
MCC President Naomi DeWinter took a moment to acknowledge Parker’s achievement, giving praise to both her and the college’s Ag program as a whole.
“I think (Parker’s) personal experience helps her teach with relevance and helps to make meaningful connections with students and our AG partners,” DeWinter said, “The MCC Ag program is one of our signature program, first developed in partnership with Kent Corporation over 50 years ago, and its awards like this one that confirms the Ag faculty are uniquely qualified and absolutely dedicated to their students.”