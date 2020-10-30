MCC announces decision to switch classes to online for the remainder of their fall semester

Though DeWinter is disappointed with the switch, she believes that the student body at MCC will be able to take it in stride.

“I had a listening session with a few students, and talking to them gives me confidence of their resilience and believe that they will make it through this just like we are,” she said.

DeWinter also admitted that she was surprised that she and the rest of the board at EICC had to make this decision so soon.

“We were really humming along for the first several weeks,” she said. “Looking at the county rates, they were around five to seven percent day after day, so we thought we were kind of in a sweet spot.”

When the numbers began to rise dramatically the administration became concerned.

“That certainly took me by surprise, and that it’s stayed that high is also a surprise," she said. "Our hope was to make it through the semester, and we made it just past the halfway mark, I think.”

DeWinter acknowledged that some students may struggle with having online classes.

She encouraged students to reach out to their instructors for help.