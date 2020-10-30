MCC announces decision to switch classes to online for the remainder of their fall semester

MUSCATINE — Last week, Muscatine Community College announced that because of rising COVID-19 cases in staff and the county as a whole, it was closing campus for a week.
Now, as numbers continue to rise, this break has been extended. Starting Nov. 9, all classes that don’t involve any lab work or hands-on work will move to either online or live online.
“It was a really difficult decision because, from the beginning of the semester, we thought that we could put in extra measures for health and safety that would keep everybody safe,” MCC President Naomi DeWinter said.
“Looking back I think we have done everything within our power to do that. What we simply can’t control is what happens outside of the campus,” she said. “It’s just the reality of what we and everybody else is dealing with.”
This change is expected to last the rest of fall semester. All classes that require hands-on work will continue to meet on campus. This year’s four-week winter session will only feature online classes.
Other EICC campuses, as well as the Learning Tree Childcare Center in Muscatine, will remain open and continue scheduled in-person classes. College services on campus will also still be provided in-person.
Eastern Iowa Community College staff will be working on a rotating basis between their on-campus offices and from home in order to reduce the number of people in the buildings.
Though DeWinter is disappointed with the switch, she believes that the student body at MCC will be able to take it in stride.
“I had a listening session with a few students, and talking to them gives me confidence of their resilience and believe that they will make it through this just like we are,” she said.
DeWinter also admitted that she was surprised that she and the rest of the board at EICC had to make this decision so soon.
“We were really humming along for the first several weeks,” she said. “Looking at the county rates, they were around five to seven percent day after day, so we thought we were kind of in a sweet spot.”
When the numbers began to rise dramatically the administration became concerned.
“That certainly took me by surprise, and that it’s stayed that high is also a surprise," she said. "Our hope was to make it through the semester, and we made it just past the halfway mark, I think.”
DeWinter acknowledged that some students may struggle with having online classes.
She encouraged students to reach out to their instructors for help.
“Between the instructor and the student, I’m sure they can come up with some creative ways to learn,” she said.
She also encouraged students who may need a stronger internet connection or a quiet study space to come to the campus library, which will still be open.
“We have people there who are just so willing to help get them connected with tutoring and different things,” DeWinter said.
As for the upcoming spring semester, which begins on Jan. 19, at this time MCC is expected to once again offer both in-person and online classes.
“I would hope that the county numbers come back to a point where we feel like it’s under control,” DeWinter said. “At this point, I am very hopeful that we’ll be able to maintain some on-campus coursework just like we have on the schedule, because I know that that is a strong student preference, and we want to do everything we can to maintain that.”
For a full report on all currently reported COVID-19 cases at MCC, go to https://www.eicc.edu/welcome20/dashboard.aspx. This dashboard is updated weekly.
