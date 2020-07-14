MCC confident that it will be able to keep international students in classes

MUSCATINE — A since-rescinded Trump Administration directive has shaken international students and colleges across the country.
According to the explanation given by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week before the rescinding, international students on F-1 and M-1 visas who are attending schools that are only providing online classes would have to either transfer to a school with in-person classes or leave the U.S., and that those who do not may be removed from the country.
The new rule was announced during the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, with some colleges arguing online classes will be necessary to keep their students and staff safe from the virus.
While international students were allowed to stay in the country since March despite campuses closing because of the pandemic, allowing them to complete their classes online, they would not have been granted that same leniency in the fall.
Before the order was rescinded, 17 states as well as the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to try and stop this new ruling. It was after this push back that the administration decided to rescind the ruling and allow international students to stay in the country, even if they are only taking online classes.
In the U.S., about 5% of the total student body is made up of international students, approximately 1 million in total. According to Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter, the international population at MCC is small.
“We have under 10 international students in any given year,“ she said during an interview done before the administration's announcement. “We have had years where it’s been more, but those have been driven by different grants that we’ve been able to receive. … But those grants are now no longer available. As I’m reading up on (the ruling), it’s not so much looking at how it’s going to impact MCC but more how it’s going to impact some of our sister institutions.”
DeWinter also noted that some of their international students are not on an F-1 visa but instead have more of a refugee status.
“For the F-1 students that the administration is talking about, they’re coming to the U.S. just to be college students,” she said.
MCC reopened earlier this year and is currently holding summer classes. As she looks toward the fall semester, DeWinter doesn’t see the college or its international students having much trouble remaining in class.
“We have not made the decision to put all of our classes online, and I very much doubt that we will,” she said.
Instead, MCC will be offering different options depending on the classes students need.
“For example, we’ll have some on-campus courses, like our welding and different types of hands-on programs, and then we’ll have what’s called ‘Live Online’, a new thing we’re doing that’s online classes at a scheduled time so that students don’t have to make up their own schedule.”
MCC will also continue to have standard online classes.
“As long as I can remember, it’s always been a rule that if you’re on an F-1 visa, you cannot be enrolled in more than one online class, partially because the school is issuing the visa and has to know where that student is,” DeWinter continued. “So that was kind of a security measure, but in our case, we’re not looking at a scenario where everything we offer is going to be online, so even if we have an international F-1 student, I think we would be able to accommodate them and help them meet that minimum requirement of having that combination of courses.”
As for the administration’s previous ruling, while DeWinter said that she understands the security reason behind it, she also sympathizes with the colleges that potentially would have lost some of their international students.
“I can certainly empathize with what the universities are expressing in terms of their concerns because what international students bring with them is a whole new world that they can present to our native students,” she said. “That was the case when MCC had years of students from different countries. It was just such a beautiful thing to see that they were able to share their different cultures with our own students. That would be a huge loss for any school, and I think that’s what they’re trying to say — that international students bring so much to the campuses, and it would certainly change the climate of those campuses if they lost those students.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!