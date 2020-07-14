MCC confident that it will be able to keep international students in classes

MCC will also continue to have standard online classes.

“As long as I can remember, it’s always been a rule that if you’re on an F-1 visa, you cannot be enrolled in more than one online class, partially because the school is issuing the visa and has to know where that student is,” DeWinter continued. “So that was kind of a security measure, but in our case, we’re not looking at a scenario where everything we offer is going to be online, so even if we have an international F-1 student, I think we would be able to accommodate them and help them meet that minimum requirement of having that combination of courses.”

As for the administration’s previous ruling, while DeWinter said that she understands the security reason behind it, she also sympathizes with the colleges that potentially would have lost some of their international students.

“I can certainly empathize with what the universities are expressing in terms of their concerns because what international students bring with them is a whole new world that they can present to our native students,” she said. “That was the case when MCC had years of students from different countries. It was just such a beautiful thing to see that they were able to share their different cultures with our own students. That would be a huge loss for any school, and I think that’s what they’re trying to say — that international students bring so much to the campuses, and it would certainly change the climate of those campuses if they lost those students.”

