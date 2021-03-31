MCC to hold second legislative forum on April 3

MUSCATINE — Last month, Muscatine Community College, in coordination with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held a virtual legislative forum for the public.

For those who missed their chance to attend the first forum, they will now have another opportunity. On Saturday, April 3, another virtual forum will be held from 9 to 10 a.m.

Just like the previous forums, it will be open for any and all residents interested in speaking with local representatives and legislators. Those who are watching on their computers will also have a chance to participate in the conversation by using the chat function to submit any questions they may have.

According to MCC President Naomi DeWinter, this year’s legislative forum guests include Senators Zach Wahls, Mark Lofgren and Tim Goodwin, as well as Representatives Bobby Kaufmann, David Kerr and the recently elected Mark Cisneros.

“We hope that we’ll have good attendance this year, as well as participation from the community,” DeWinter said previously, adding that since this event usually sees quite a few regulars each year, she hopes to see them still tune in virtually. “I know they’ve appreciated a chance just to be face-to-face with the person who’s representing them in Des Moines.”

To participate in the forum online, visit eicc.edu/mccforum.

