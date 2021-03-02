MCC to hold virtual legislation conversation forums this Saturday, once in April

MUSCATINE – While Iowa senators and representatives are preparing to return to sessions, the Legislative Conversations will be returning to Muscatine this March and April.

Sponsored by Muscatine Community College and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, these forums will be held on March 6 and April 3 from 9 to 10 a.m., and will be open to the public.

Last year, the college was unable to put on the forum due to it coinciding with the start of the pandemic.

“Usually we have it the first Saturday in February, March and April, since it’s typically when they’re in sessions and there’s a lot of potential bills moving,” said Naomi DeWinter, MCC president and this year’s moderator. "But last year was just around that time where everything was shut down.”

With there still being concerns about the ongoing pandemic, it was decided that this year’s Legislative Conversations will be virtual. Audience members will be able to participate in the conversation by going to eicc.edu, and can submit their questions through the chat function.