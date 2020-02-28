McKinley Elementary officially opened the new wing of their school last Thursday

MUSCATINE — For the students and staff at McKinley Elementary, Thursday night’s Family Night was a little more special than usual.

A big part of the festivities was a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new wing.

This new wing includes a huge gym, three first grade classrooms, a music room, a new nurse’s station, a conference room, new restrooms and a new secure office space that parents can enter for safety. Construction on the new wing had started in the summer of 2019 and took roughly nine months to complete.

Joining Principal Joelle McConnaha for this ceremony were Dr. Jerry Riibe, John Dabeet, Mayor Diane Broderson and several McKinley students, including young Aurora who had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

“Tonight is a really special night for us because we have been waiting for this moment all year, and it’s a really wonderful opportunity to celebrate,” said McConnaha. She took the time to thank the school district and those responsible for their school’s new spacious wing.

Superintendent Riibe called it a great day to be a Muskie, and thanked all of the students, families and staff at McKinley for their patience during the construction process.