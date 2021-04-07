MCSA and First Presbyterian begin demo days for housing project Friday

“Between trusts and the religious community, we’ve raised about $150,000 so far,” Dahlke said. “It was really a no-brainer that after all the research that went in to supporting that strategic plan that now, with the pandemic approaching the rear view and our partners like FPC helping out so much, we can now focus more on improving our community one home at a time."

Dahlke said affordable housing is one of the biggest struggles that Muscatine families face, adding that the city itself is about 990 units short of providing affordable workforce housing to its residents, making initiatives such as these all the more important.

“The people that we serve who are in need are going to have really high quality housing units to move into, and with that high quality housing unit comes a sense of pride and a sense of ownership over it,” he said. “So we do believe it’ll be the catalyst for client outcomes to improve, as well as for the beautification of our neighborhoods.”

While the beginnings of this initiative are well underway, the project still needs private investors to help with the neighborhood revitalizations and provide “good quality landlords” that the MCSA can support, as well as further donations.