MCSA encourages residents to donate funds virtually this holiday season

MUSCATINE — The holidays are a time for giving, but the pandemic may make trips to food banks to drop off donations seem like a risk.

The Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) has developed a safer way for people to donate money this season.

On Friday, a new Muscatine County Food Support Fund was established through the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

"Our goal for this fund is that various food pantry and agencies that distribute food around the county can leverage funds and share donations to better meet food needs in our area," Jenny Leirness, Resource Development Officer for MCSA said.

The website for the fund offers residents a quick and easy way to donate directly online.

"We want to offer an opportunity for folks to join in on physical food drives during the holidays, but we also want to describe what our agencies can do with donated funds," Leirness said.

According to Leirness, through regional food bank partnerships, the MCSA is able to purchase large quantities of food for a cheaper amount, allowing them to stretch their funds and provide more food for more people.