MCSA holds showcase event with community partners, looks back on efforts made in 2020

MUSCATINE – This Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) held a special showcase event with the public and with its local community partners.
With this event, MCSA wanted to showcase how its team and their partners performed throughout 2020 as well as how MCSA has recently been able to impact the Muscatine community in positive ways, any challenges that its may have faced, and the work they’ve done towards their goal of eliminating homelessness.
Included at this meeting were Mayor Diana Broderson, Charla Schafer from the Community Foundation, Lt. Vince Motto from the Muscatine Police Department, Tim Wilson from the Iowa Council on Homelessness, Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin, and many more were able to attend virtually and share their efforts throughout this past year.
MCSA Executive Director Scott Dahlke opened the event by detailing MCSA’s many features, including its three main shelters as well as the new building that it uses to house those that need to be in quarantine due to COVID-19, MCSA’s homelessness prevention program, food pantry and affordable rental program.
With all of these things combined, Dahlke said that together, they make up MCSA’s core basic needs program. “But we also offer the following programs to advance folks past just their basic needs,” he added.
These programs include health, vision, dental clinics, crisis stabilization services, child therapy and more. MCSA also plans on completing their addition of a full-service medical clinic to their facilities.
Another one of the MCSA’s partners, Muscatine Community College, has also began offering classes and job training with the focus being on teaching low income residents with new skills such as welding, which could then allow them to get a higher paying job.
“My team and I are energized daily by the collaborative work being done to stabilize families and closing in on this goal to end homelessness,” Dahlke said, “and we will continue to advocate for the solutions we know to be so close within our reach… What is our community if we don’t offer every single member the achievable opportunity to scrape out a better living for themselves?”
Looking at some of the other successes that the shelter has had in 2020, Dahlke mentioned that MCSA has not had a single case of COVID-19 from their team members or from any clients. Furthermore, their social workers were able to provide 40 clients with stable housing in one week this past spring, as well as keep their other programs running smoothly.
During the still ongoing pandemic, Dahlke added that he and his team were able to learn how to effectively clean and social distance better, as well as improvise and think of new ways to still safely provide a food pantry and hot meals to those in need, thanks to their partnerships with United Way, the Salvation Army and the Kent Corporation.
“I’m truly blessed to work alongside an amazing and high performing team, as well as an incredible community,” Dahlke said.
Relating to their overall goal of ending homelessness, Dahlke also emphasized that the issue of homelessness not only affects adults who are struggling, but kids and schools as well, effecting their studies as well as causing possible behavior issues.
“It’s a well-known fact that every move a family makes due to housing instability can set a child back six month academically,” Dahlke said, “and children who move frequently are 90% more likely to have failing grades.” As such, he believed that Muscatine’s future – future generations – depended on finding a solution to homelessness.
Another statistic he brought up during the showcase was that about 80% of the people that MCSA serves only come into the shelter because they fell behind on utility bills and were evicted, unable to pay rent either due to their wages or not having affordable housing options.
Because of this, Dahlke believed that the biggest issue contributing to local homelessness is indeed solvable. “If we stop telling ourselves that the issue is too complex, we can start addressing the critical need causing the problem: lack of housing,” he said.
Overall, while he and MCSA’s partners acknowledged their successes and growth during the past year, Dahlke also encouraged and challenged them and the rest of the community to keep the dialogue about homelessness going and to keep trying and collaborating in the hopes of finding permanent solutions together.