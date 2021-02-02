MCSA holds showcase event with community partners, looks back on efforts made in 2020

These programs include health, vision, dental clinics, crisis stabilization services, child therapy and more. MCSA also plans on completing their addition of a full-service medical clinic to their facilities.

Another one of the MCSA’s partners, Muscatine Community College, has also began offering classes and job training with the focus being on teaching low income residents with new skills such as welding, which could then allow them to get a higher paying job.

“My team and I are energized daily by the collaborative work being done to stabilize families and closing in on this goal to end homelessness,” Dahlke said, “and we will continue to advocate for the solutions we know to be so close within our reach… What is our community if we don’t offer every single member the achievable opportunity to scrape out a better living for themselves?”

Looking at some of the other successes that the shelter has had in 2020, Dahlke mentioned that MCSA has not had a single case of COVID-19 from their team members or from any clients. Furthermore, their social workers were able to provide 40 clients with stable housing in one week this past spring, as well as keep their other programs running smoothly.