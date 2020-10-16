MCSA looking for volunteers to help distribute 1,200 fresh food boxes

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Center for Social Action has joined the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program and will distribute 1,200 fresh food boxes into the community on October 24. The boxes contain a variety of produce, dairy and meat products.

Volunteers are needed to help unload and load food, deliver food to areas in the community, and help distribute food to those picking up boxes. Please call MCSA at 563-264-3278 to learn about this opportunity and to sign up to volunteer.

At Crossroads, 1424 Houser, on Oct. 24 volunteers and staff will distribute food to local food pantries/banks from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. If you are part of a local food pantry, please call MCSA to reserve your boxes for your patrons and arrange for pick up during that time window.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers and staff will deliver food boxes to neighborhoods in the community. If you are interested in a food box, please call MCSA to see where your closest distribution point will be.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers and staff will be handing out food boxes at Crossroads to the community. If you are a community member picking up a food box, please do not arrive before 1 p.m. to ensure that there is a smooth flow.

Anyone is welcome and encouraged to utilize this free service. There is no income qualifications for this program. Please call MCSA at 563-264-3278 with any questions regarding this food box distribution or to volunteer.

